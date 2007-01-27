|
Building A Globally Efficient ETF Portfolio (updated)
Authored by: wpautz on Friday, February 02 2007 @ 11:36 PM EST
Hey, speaking of RRSPs, I'm looking everywhere for info about which index funds (or ETFs) to include within my RRSP. The adviser at RBC was useless, trying to steer me back to higher MER mutual funds. The book All About Index Funds is interesting so far, but does not mention RRSPs as it is written for Americans.
I do not know which Index Funds and ETFs I am allowed to include in my RRSP. Are there any restrictions? If so, why is it so hard for me to find a list of RRSP eligible Index funds?
The only help I have found so far is the filter on globefund.com, but the list it provides is rather short (just over 100).
Can you point me in the right direction for a COMPLETE list? I have just signed up for a self-directed RRSP account at RBC.
Thanks you.
Building A Globally Efficient Index ETF Portfolio (updated)
Authored by: altgeld88 on Tuesday, February 27 2007 @ 11:32 AM EST
Dear Mr. Gale,
I'm an American who moved to Canada when I married my Canadian wife. Just wanted to say that your site is a beacon of light amidst the darkness of the Canadian financial services sector. This is the only intelligent investing site I have discovered thus far in Canada. I am appalled at the fees that the investment cartel is able to inflict on Canadian invstors while delivering nothing positive in return to clients on a risk-adjusted basis.
As a lifelong Vanguard investor in the States I thank you for pointing me toward a proper discount brokerage and exchange-traded funds from Vanguard and Barlays iShares. Before I found you I despaired of finding an investment vehcile for my wife that wouldn't leech away her returns via management, marketing and commission expenses.
Thanks again and keep up the good work!
Kind regards,
WP
Building A Globally Efficient Index ETF Portfolio (updated)
Authored by: niagarak on Monday, March 05 2007 @ 10:41 AM EST
Strictly as far as MERs are concerned, the situation seems to be the following as of March 2007:
Vanguard VGK (Europe) - 0,18%
Vanguard VPL (Pacific) - 0,18%
Vanguard VWO (Emerging) - 0,30 %
Which I think comes to a weighted combined MER of 0,2 %
(that is, with 26.5, 14 and 8.5% respectively for VGK, VPL, and VWO).
iShares CDN MSCI EAFE (XIN) - 0,15, which is lower than the Vanguard's.
Building A Globally Efficient Index ETF Portfolio (updated)
Authored by: drpeabody on Thursday, March 08 2007 @ 11:00 PM EST
group:
if you are expecting to make 6-7% over time in an intelligently allocated, appropriately diverse global portfolio, how do you factor in the cost of currency conversion within a canadian RRSP? you are charged a spread at every buy and sell. using a wash mitigates it for that trade but eventually it comes out of US dollars again (unless you move).
one needs to truly estimate the cost on the conversion spread charge here. i dont know if folks discussing the bmo lawsuit are accurate at estimating this at 2-3% if this is true, one could argue simply for sticking with cdn versions of the foreign ETFs until there are us dollar rrsp accounts available to us.
any one find this depressing? (or... please...wrong)
I sent you an e-mail, but didn't receive a reply, maybe it never made it through. At any rate, I'm glad you're still writing articles on your site. I was really interested in your previous article on this, so I did some research. From what I found, I believe that The Economist was using figures from the World Bank Group (World Development Indicators).
I found the updated figures for 2006 here:
http://devdata.worldbank.org/wdi2006/contents/Section5.htm
(click on 5.4, Stock Markets)
The data from 2005 matches the numbers that you reported from The Economist World in Figures.
Using the data from 2006, I came up with the following:
USA: 37.11%
CANADA: 10.71% (after capitalization was multiplied by 4)
EAFE: 37.73% (using the list of countries as reported by the current MSCI EAFE index)
Emerging: 14.45%
Different sources have different opinions for the "emerging market index", for instance the MSCI classifies Hong Kong and Singapore as developed markets (EAFE), and omits Jordan.
For my data, I classified emerging markets as: China, Taiwan, Korea, Brazil, South Africa, India, Russia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Thailand, Chile, Israel, Turkey, Indonesia, Argentina, Poland, Egypt, Phillipines, Czech Republic
Hungary, Pakistan, Peru, Columbia, Morocco, Jordan
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emerging_markets
And classified the EAFE markets as: Japan, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Italy
Australia, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, Singapore, Denmark, Greece, Norway, Ireland, Portugal, Austria
New Zealand
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MSCI_EAFE
Regards,
Chris Myden